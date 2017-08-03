Israel's Nice raises profit forecast after beating Q2 estimates

JERUSALEM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice raised its earnings forecast after beating second quarter forecasts on Thursday helped by a jump in revenue from its cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence businesses.

Nice reported earnings of 90 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, up from 79 cents a year earlier.

It raised its 2017 profit forecast to $3.90-$4.10 from $3.85-$4.05 per share.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $315.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $313.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company saw “significant growth in cloud revenue along with an increase in profitability,” CEO Barak Eilam said, noting that cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence were underpinning its growth opportunities.

Nice has been banking on analytical tools, which allow companies to assess large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks.

For the third quarter, Nice forecast revenue of $315-$325 million and EPS ex-items of 89-95 cents.

It reiterated its 2017 revenue forecast of $1.33-$1.35 billion. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)