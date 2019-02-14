Nice Systems' record Q4 results top estimates, sees growth in 2019

TEL AVIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit and forecast continued growth in 2019, boosted by demand for its cloud and analytics tools.

Nice said on Thursday it earned $1.47 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.35 a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to a record $420 million, with cloud revenue up 29 percent to $134 million.

Nice was forecast to post adjusted EPS of $1.42 on revenue of $417 million, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

“As we look ahead to the next five years, our strong leadership position will allow us to quickly expand into a total addressable market of over $12 billion from $7 billion today, providing us the opportunity to far exceed the $2 billion revenue mark, to see the majority of our revenue come from the cloud and to have a greater than 30 percent operating margin,” Nice CEO Barak Eilam said.

For the first quarter Nice forecast adjusted EPS of $1.05-$1.15 on revenue of $370-$380 million.

For 2019 Nice estimates adjusted EPS of $5.08-$5.28, up from $4.75 in 2018, and revenue of $1.558-$1.582 billion, up from $1.45 billion. Analysts were forecasting EPS of $5.10 and revenue of $1.586 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)