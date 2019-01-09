Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2019 / 7:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vimto maker Nichols expects higher full-year profit

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vimto soft drinks maker Nichols Plc said on Wednesday that it expects to report full-year profit above last year, boosted by higher sales of its beverages in the UK and growth in the African market.

The company, whose revenue for the year rose about 7 percent to 142 million pounds ($180.85 million), said it expects pretax profit to be at least in line with market expectations of 31.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7852 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
