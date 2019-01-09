Vimto maker Nichols expects higher full-year profit

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vimto soft drinks maker Nichols Plc said on Wednesday that it expects to report full-year profit above last year, boosted by higher sales of its beverages in the UK and growth in the African market.

The company, whose revenue for the year rose about 7 percent to 142 million pounds ($180.85 million), said it expects pretax profit to be at least in line with market expectations of 31.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7852 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)