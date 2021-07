JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - PT Vale Indonesia’s nickel in matte production in the second quarter stood at 15,048 tonnes, a company filing to the Indonesia Stock Exchange showed on Monday.

This was down 19.5% from 18,701 tonnes a year earlier.

First-half production stood at 30,246 tonnes of nickel in matte, down 16.7%. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Fathin Ungku; editing by Jason Neely)