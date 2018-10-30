FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018

Healthcare group Nicox postpones NASDAQ listing due to market volatility

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - French healthcare and ophthalmology company Nicox said it had decided to postpone plans to list shares on the U.S. NASDAQ stock market, in the latest example of a company dropping stock market flotation plans due to market volatility.

Earlier this month, Spanish oil company Cepsa postponed plans for an initial public offering (IPO), as did French construction company Consolis.

Tencent Music Entertainment, the owner of China’s most popular music app, has also delayed a U.S. share offering, sources said, while Portuguese company Sonae cancelled plans to list shares in food retail unit Sonae MC.

U.S. stocks, including those on the NASDAQ index, fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index ending close to confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries about U.S.-China trade policy tensions. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

