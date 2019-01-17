UPDATE 1-Japan's Nidec cuts profit outlook by a fourth, blames trade war

* Lowers full-year profit outlook by 25.6 pct

* China’s economic growth set to slow to 6.3 pct - Reuters poll (Recasts headline, adds background on China and Yaskawa warning)

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japanese precision motor maker Nidec Corp on Thursday cut its annual operating profit outlook by a quarter, citing the U.S.-China trade war, which is discouraging manufacturing clients from spending.

Nidec, an Apple supplier, said it now expects profit to decline to 145 billion yen ($1.33 billion) for the year ending March, 25.6 percent lower than its previous estimates. The revised outlook is also lower than the year-before profit of 166.8 billion yen.

“The company is seeing an adverse ripple effect of the current U.S.-China trade friction on its operations in many countries, particularly in China,” it said in a statement.

“The company has experienced a decline in customer demand beyond its prior expectations and the resulting inventory adjustments since last fall.”

It did not specify which products were hit most.

China’s escalating dispute with the United States has led to both sides slapping tariffs on each other’s goods, disrupting China’s trade sector and weighing on Chinese business and consumer confidence.

China’s economic growth is expected to slow to 6.3 percent this year, which would be the weakest in 29 years, from an expected 6.6 percent in 2018, according to median forecast of 85 economists Reuters polled.

Last week, Japanese automation equipment maker Yaskawa Electric Corp lowered its annual operating profit outlook for the second time in three months, as caution over the Sino-U.S. trade dispute dampened Chinese manufacturers’ investment appetite.

Apple Inc earlier this month took the rare step of cutting its quarterly sales forecast, with Chief Executive Tim Cook blaming slowing iPhone sales in China. ($1 = 108.9200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Ritsuko Ando)