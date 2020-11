Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc has agreed to the sale of its Global Connect Unit to private equity firm Advent International in a $2.7 billion deal.

Advent will buy Nielsen’s Global Connect unit, which measures consumer insights, in partnership with James Peck, the former chief executive officer of the credit reporting company TransUnion, according to a statement. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)