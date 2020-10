Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings is in talks with Advent International to sell its consumer goods data unit in a $2.9 billion deal, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/2Txaeu1)

Nielsen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)