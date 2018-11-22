Seven killed in attack on Foraco well site in southeastern Niger

NIAMEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Armed men killed at least seven people on Thursday in an attack on French drilling company Foraco’s water well site in southeastern Niger, a security and company source said.

The security source said the assailants were believed to belong to Nigerian jihadist group Boko Haram.

An official at the well site in Niger’s Diffa region did not know who was responsible for the attack but said the victims included six company employees and one civil servant. (Reporting By Moussa Aksar and Boureima Balima; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Gareth Jones)