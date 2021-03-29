Niger halts oil exports as Soraz refinery shuts down over broken part

NIAMEY, March 29 (Reuters) - Niger suspended oil exports on Monday to help fulfil domestic demand, the country’s Soraz refinery operator said in a letter, as it waited for a replacement for a broken part that has halted production.

The Soraz facility, a joint venture between the government and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), has a production capacity of 20,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Boureima Balima; writing by Hereward Holland; editing by Chris Reese)