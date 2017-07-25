FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Energy & Environment
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 25, 2017 / 3:59 PM / in 22 days

Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed Citigroup and South Africa's Standard Bank to manage a sale process for the telecoms company and has received interest from three investors, a banking source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The banking source said India's Bharti Airtel, which already has a presence in Nigeria, has expressed interest in acquiring its rival.

Britain's Vodafone and French telecom group Orange have also shown interest, the source said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.