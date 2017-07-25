FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9Mobile, appoints advisers ahead of sale -central bank
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 22 days ago

Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9Mobile, appoints advisers ahead of sale -central bank

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - 9Mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed advisers to manage the process of attracting new investors in the telecoms company and has received a surge of interest, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday.

Emefiele, whose central bank leads the new board of 9Mobile, said the company's revenue was stable, adding it had made 16 billion naira ($52.50 million) in June. It had not lost subscribers, he said. ($1 = 304.7500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Alexis Akwagyiram and Oludare Mayowa, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.