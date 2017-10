LAGOS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nigerian lenders have picked Barclays to try to find new investors for debt-laden 9mobile, two banking sources said on Thursday.

The sources also said the central bank had asked the lenders to take a five percent provision on a $1.2 billion syndicated loan to 9mobile in their third-quarter results due this month, pending the emergence of new investors. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)