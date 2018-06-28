Nigerian oil tanker fire kills nine in commercial capital Lagos

LAGOS, June 28 (Reuters) - An oil tanker truck caught fire in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos on Thursday, killing nine people and burning 53 other vehicles, an emergency agency official said.

Adeshina Tiamiyu, a spokesman for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the tanker spilled its contents and caught fire at around 05:33 p.m. (1633 GMT). “Nine people are dead and four injured are in hospital”, he said.