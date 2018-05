ABIDJAN, May 17 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank has approved a $100 million loan for Nigeria’s Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals aimed at helping it boost fertilizer production, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, a unit of Singapore-based petrochemical producer Indorama, is seeking to double annual output of urea fertiliser from 1.4 million tonnes to 2.8 million tonnes, the statement said.