LAGOS, July 5 (Reuters) - The Nigerian Stock Exchange has postponed the listing of Airtel Africa shares planned for July 5 to ensure the telecoms company meets its listing requirement, the bourse said on Friday.

India’s Bharti Airtel last week offered shares in its African unit to investors through an IPO floated on the London stock market. It subsequently planned a secondary listing on the Nigerian stock market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Evans)