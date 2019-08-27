Energy
Nigeria not ready to relinquish assets in $9 bln gas project dispute -information minister

ABUJA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria is not ready to relinquish assets to a firm registered in the British Virgin Islands following a court ruling related a $9 billion gas project dispute, the West African country’s information minister said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month a judge in London granted Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) the right to attempt to seize some $9 billion in assets from the Nigerian government over an aborted gas project. The company was set up solely for the project. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)

