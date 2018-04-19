FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 19, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

European Investment Bank, AfDB back new Nigerian lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank has finalised a $20 million equity stake in a new Nigerian-backed development bank set up to boost lending to small businesses and agriculture.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will also invest $50 million in the Development Bank of Nigeria, the two development lenders said in a statement.

The new Nigerian bank - modelled on Germany’s KfW - will lend to local commercial banks and micro-finance institutions that will in turn make loans to small firms, helping to boost economic growth and jobs. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.