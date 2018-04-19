European Investment Bank, AfDB back new Nigerian lender

ABUJA, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank has finalised a $20 million equity stake in a new Nigerian-backed development bank set up to boost lending to small businesses and agriculture.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will also invest $50 million in the Development Bank of Nigeria, the two development lenders said in a statement.

The new Nigerian bank - modelled on Germany’s KfW - will lend to local commercial banks and micro-finance institutions that will in turn make loans to small firms, helping to boost economic growth and jobs. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)