Nigerian lenders asked central bank to review $1.3 bln levy -banking source

LAGOS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian lenders have asked the central bank to review a $1.3 billion charge levied on 12 lenders because the regulator did not stick with the cut off date it published when the policy was announced, one banking source told Reuters.

Bank chiefs met with central bank officials in Abuja on Thursday to discuss the charge, arguing the regulator had set Sept. 30 as the deadline for imposing the levy but used Sept. 26, the source with knowledge of the meeting said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Chris Reese)