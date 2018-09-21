FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 7:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Nigeria's central bank withdraws Skye Bank's operating licence -cbank spokesman

1 Min Read

(Alters second paragraph to say AMCON, not cbank, own Polaris)

ABUJA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank has withdrawn the operating licence from Skye Bank and a bridge bank called Polaris has been created to take over the lender’s assets, a spokesman for the financial regulator said on Friday.

Isaac Okorafor said the state-run bad bank, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), had injected 786 billion naira ($2.57 billion) into Polaris. He said AMCON owned 100 percent of Polaris and it would be sold to investors.

$1 = 305.2800 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

