LAGOS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank plans to charge 12 banks more than 400 billion naira ($1.3 bln) for failing to meet its minimum loan-to-deposit ratio requirement after a September deadline, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The banking sources said bank chief executives planned to meet with the banking regulator in Abuja on Thursday to discuss the debit. ($1 = 306.40 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey)