LAGOS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank and Union Bank have each issued a 30-billion-naira bond as yields decline on the local currency debt market, lead banks said on Monday.

Access Bank sold a seven-year bond at 15.5% while mid-tier rival Union priced its 10-year bond at 16.2%. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Deepa Babington)