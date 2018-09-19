Nigeria's cbank says reviewing information to resolve $8.1 bln MTN repatriation

ABUJA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank is reviewing information provided by MTN and four banks accused of helping the South African telecoms company to illegally repatriate $8.1 billion with a view to reaching an equitable resolution, it said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Nigeria’s financial regulator said it will continue to welcome foreign investments, and that sanctions imposed on the banks were not designed to restrict access to investor returns. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)