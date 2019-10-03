UPDATE 1-Nigeria to charge banks $1.3 bln for failing to meet loan deadline -sources

(Adds details)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank plans to charge 12 banks more than 400 billion naira ($1.3 bln) for failing to meet its minimum loan-to-deposit ratio requirement by a September deadline, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Bank chief executives plan to meet with the banking regulator in Abuja on Thursday to discuss the charges, the sources said.

In July, the central bank asked banks to maintain a minimum loan-to-deposit ratio of 60% by September as part of measures aimed at getting credit flowing in Africa’s biggest economy after a recent recession stalled growth.

The local units of Citibank and Standard Chartered Bank are among those affected, the sources said.

Other include top tier Nigerian lenders Zenith Bank , Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank and United Bank for Africa.

The central bank did not respond to a request for immediate comment. The banks said to be affected declined to comment.