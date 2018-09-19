UPDATE 1-Nigeria's cbank says reviewing information to resolve $8.1 bln MTN repatriation

(Adds details, quote)

ABUJA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank is reviewing information provided by MTN and four banks accused of helping the South African telecoms company to illegally repatriate $8.1 billion, with a view to reaching an equitable resolution, it said on Wednesday.

Last month the central bank said it had ordered MTN and the four banks to bring $8.1 billion back into Nigeria that it alleged the telecoms firm sent abroad in breach of foreign exchange regulations.

It also fined the banks. Standard Chartered PLC was fined 2.4 billion naira ($7.86 million), Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC 1.8 billion naira, Citibank 1.2 billion naira and Diamond Bank PLC 250 million naira.

MTN denied any wrongdoing and the banks said they were in talks with the regulator.

“In response to the recent regulatory actions, the banks and MTN are engaging the CBN and have provided additional information which is currently being reviewed with a view to arriving at an equitable resolution,” the central bank said in an emailed statement.

Nigeria’s financial regulator said it would continue to welcome foreign investments, and that the sanctions imposed on the banks were not designed to restrict access to investor returns. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)