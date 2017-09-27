Nigeria raises 243.7 bln naira in bonds, almost double amount on offer - traders

LAGOS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria raised 243.7 billion naira at a bond auction on Wednesday, almost double the amount on offer, as local funds and foreign investors piled into longer tenors to lock in yields, traders said.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) put 135 billion naira worth of bonds maturing in 2021, 2027 and 2037, on offer. However, total investor demand stood at 394.8 billion naira, prompting the debt office to increase the size of the offer. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Gareth Jones)