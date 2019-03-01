UPDATE 1-Foreign buyers drive Nigeria 1-year debt auction demand -trader

(Adds details)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, March 1 (Reuters) - An auction of one-year Nigerian treasury bills drew demand of 1.2 trillion naira ($3.9 billion) on Thursday, more than 20 times the amount offered, as foreign investors sought to lock in high yields, a trader at one foreign bank told Reuters.

The central bank had offered to sell 250 billion naira and priced the offering at 14.3 percent as demand surged. The same maturity was sold at 15 percent a week earlier.

Bonds have rallied on the secondary market after President Muhammadu Buhari won a second term in charge of Africa’s biggest economy, although the defeat of his pro-market rival has caused the stock market to falter.

Bond investors had been worried the elections would turn violent, not about who won, traders said. Buhari has favoured a strong and stable currency, which bondholders hope will continue.

With election risk out of the way, traders said bond buyers were factoring in expectations that the central bank would start to increase liquidity to improve funding conditions.

The trader said foreign investors bought around 70 percent of the bills at the auction, which has helped lift the currency. Traders expect the naira to remain stable on the over-the-counter market for investors as inflows surge.

On the bond market, the benchmark 2028 debt was flat on Friday at around 13.9 percent from its previous session. It fell to a six months low of 14.3 percent on Wednesday after Buhari won re-election. ($1 = 306.35 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet and Alexander Smith)