UPDATE 1-Nigeria to issue $29 mln debut green bond next week - environment ministry
#Market News
December 14, 2017 / 2:06 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Nigeria to issue $29 mln debut green bond next week - environment ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details)

LAGOS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to issue a 10.69 billion naira ($29 million) debut green bond next week, the first tranche of a 150 billion naira programme, the environment ministry said on Thursday.

The bond, with a five-year tenor, will be used to fund projects to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria will issue the first tranche of bonds from this programme during the week of 18th of December 2017,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

The programme was part of the government’s “effort to align with the global objective of expanding the market for climate finance”, it said.

An investor roadshow will take place in the capital, Abuja, and commercial capital Lagos on Thursday and Friday ahead of the issuance.

A ministry spokeswoman gave the value of the first tranche to be issued and that of the overall programme. No details of the length of the programme were given. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
