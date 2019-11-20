Energy
November 20, 2019 / 4:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria to issue guarantee note to lenders to Bank of Industry -minister

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria will issue a sovereign guarantee note worth 500 million euros to Credit Suisse and a syndicate of international lenders, the minister of state of finance, budget and national planning said on Wednesday.

The minister said the note would serve as collateral for a loan facility the syndicate is setting up for the government-owned development lender Bank of Industry. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Hugh Lawson)

