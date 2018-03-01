FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
March 1, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Ab-Inbev says new $250 mln Nigerian brewery starting operations soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, March 1 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world’s largest beer maker, expects its new $250 million brewery being built in Sagamu, Nigeria, to start first production in the middle of this year, the head of its Africa operations said on Thursday.

The Belgium-based brewer said on Thursday it expected revenue and core profit (EBITDA) to grow strongly again in 2018, with revenue per hectolitre rising by more than inflation and costs by less. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.