ABUJA, July 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s parliament passed a 982.729 billion naira ($2.39 billion) supplementary budget on Wednesday to fund COVID-19 vaccines and defence services.

Parliament also approved the eternal borrowing of 6.183 billion dollars through issuance of a Eurobond. ($1 = 411.0000 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)