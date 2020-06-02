Nigerian Senate approves president's request for $5.51 bn in external borrowing

ABUJA, June 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s upper chamber of parliament on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for $5.51 billion in external borrowing from multilateral lenders.

The borrowing is part of a revised budget for 2020. The revisions allow for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp drop in oil prices, which has dented Nigeria’s spending plans because oil sales make up 90% of its foreign exchange earnings. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kevin Liffey)