ABUJA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s cabinet proposed on Wednesday a 3% economic growth target and an 11.95% inflation target for its 2021 budget, a presidency aide said on his official Twitter account.

The cabinet also plans to target a $40 per barrel oil benchmark and 1.86 million barrels per day of crude production in the budget, the aide said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten Editing by Gareth Jones)