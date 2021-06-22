Nigeria's president asks lawmakers to approve funds for COVID-19 vaccines, military -letter

ABUJA, June 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s president has asked parliament to approve 895.8 billion naira ($2.18 billion) in supplementary budget to fund the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for the military, according to a president’s letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The government in February said it will draw up a supplementary budget to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations, for which no provision was made in the 2021 finance bill adopted in December. Nigeria planned spending of 13.6 trillion naira ($33.10 billion) for 2021. ($1 = 410.88 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Chris Reese)