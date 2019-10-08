Energy
October 8, 2019 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria's President Buhari presents 10.33 trln naira 2020 budget to parliament

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari presented a record 10.33 trillion naira ($33.8 billion) budget for 2020 to lawmakers on Tuesday, the first spending plan of his second term after he was re-elected in February.

The plan for Africa’s top oil exporter assumes crude production of 2.18 million barrels a day and an oil price of $57 per barrel. As is customary, the budget must still be approved by parliament before being signed into law by Buhari — a process that can take months. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below