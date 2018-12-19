Energy
December 19, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Nigeria's president presents 8.83 trln naira budget for 2019

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari presented a 8.83 trillion naira ($28.80 billion) budget for 2019 to parliament on Wednesday, laying out a plan to drive growth two months before an election in which he will seek a second term.

The spending plan for Africa’s top oil producer assumes crude production of 2.3 million barrels a day and an oil price of $60 per barrel. Buhari’s handling of the economy - Africa’s largest by some measures - has become a campaign issue. ($1 = 306.6000 naira) (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below