Nigeria cenbank says investor FX trading hit $2.2 bln in six weeks -spokesman
June 15, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 4 months ago

Nigeria cenbank says investor FX trading hit $2.2 bln in six weeks -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, June 15 (Reuters) - Investors have traded $2.2 billion at a new currency window introduced by Nigeria’s central bank six weeks ago to allow them to deal on the naira at market-determined rates, the bank’s spokesman Isaac Okorafor told Reuters on Thursday.

Okorafor said the bank’s participation ay the investors’ window was limited to less than 30 percent of trades, noting that the regulator will ensure it sustains intervention on the currency market to shore up the naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

