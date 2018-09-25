FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018

Nigeria's central bank governor optimistic over $8.1 bln MTN transfer dispute

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday he was optimistic the bank would resolve a dispute linked to allegations that South African telecom firm MTN moved funds out of the country illegally.

The bank month ordered MTN and its banks to bring $8.134 billion back into the country that MTN allegedly had sent abroad in breach of foreign exchange regulations. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; editing by John Stonestreet)

