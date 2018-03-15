FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Nigeria's central bank to delay rate meeting - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank will delay its next interest rate-setting meeting after a political spat over nominations for its Monetary Policy Committee, the governor said on Thursday.

Governor Godwin Emefiele told CNBC the meeting scheduled for March 19-20 would be delayed by about seven to 10 days, or at the latest until the first week of April.

Nigeria’s Senate will next week consider a report into nominations for the central bank’s monetary policy committee, its president said on Wednesday, a move that could end an impasse that has halted policy decisions. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Andrew Heavens)

