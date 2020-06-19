UPDATE 1-Nigeria levies $598 mln from banks via cash ratio debit ahead of FX auction

(Adds details)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, June 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank has collected 216 billion naira ($598 mln) from banks with excess cash holdings as part of measures to support the naira currency, banking sources said on Friday.

The naira has come under intense pressure in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic, a sharp fall in the price of oil - Nigeria’s main export - and departing foreign investors, causing a large financing gap.

Banking sources told Reuters the liquidity withdrawal came before a foreign currency auction on Friday.

Results of the auction were due later in the day.

The central bank has used so-called “demand management strategies” to limit dollar supplies to the money market and soak up excess naira to keep liquidity tight.

It has sold dollars to importers with past due obligations and individuals with foreign currency expenses to keep its economy afloat. But it is yet to resume dollar sales to foreign investors who have sold assets and need to leave the country.