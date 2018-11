LAGOS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Nigerian central bank plans to boost its dollar sales to exchange bureaus, it said on Friday, after the currency weakened sharply on the black market previous session.

The bank said it will introduce a special forex intervention to meet demand from individuals with dollar expenses after the naira hit 370 to the dollar on the black market on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)