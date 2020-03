ABUJA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira eased to a new low of 385.39 per dollar on the over-the-counter spot market on Friday as importers scramble for dollars to meet existing obligations, one trader said.

The naira has been hitting new lows since this week on the spot market after the central bank last week devalued the official exchange rate. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)