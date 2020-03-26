Nigeria naira fell to new lows on official and spot markets

ABUJA, March 26 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira eased to a new low on both the official and over-the-counter spot markets on Thursday after the country’s central bank last week depreciated its currency rate.

The naira weakened to 361 on the official market, supported by the central bank, while the currency hit 383.25 naira on the spot market.

Traders on Thursday said most of them were switching to remote dealing due to a spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the West African country. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)