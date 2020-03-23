Nigeria one-year naira forward records biggest fall in over 10-years after devaluation

ABUJA, March 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria one-year currency forward on Monday recorded its biggest fall in more than 10-years after the official naira exchange rate was devalued on Friday.

The derivative, which gives an indication of where the currency could trade in a year’s time, fell 11.3% to 515 naira to the U.S. dollar.

The Nigerian central bank devalued the official currency rate by 15% on Friday, in a move to converge a multiple exchange rates regime which it has used to manage pressure on the naira, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)