ABUJA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria currency slid past 400 naira on the one-year forward market after the West African country recorded it first case of coronavirus.

The naira was priced much weaker on Friday at 413.55 to the dollar in a year’s time, compared with the 399.73 it traded at two weeks ago. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)