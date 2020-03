ABUJA, March 20 (Reuters) - Nigerian central bank has sold the U.S. dollar to local Jaiz Bank at 360 naira on the official currency market, weaker than the 306 where it was previously pegged, traders said on Friday.

The move on the currency implies a 15% devaluation, traders said, adding that no quotes were shown on Friday for the naira on the official market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Edmund Blair)