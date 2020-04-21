Nigerian naira eases to new low on black market after oil price tumble - traders

ABUJA, April 21 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira fell to a new low of 420 per dollar on the black market on Tuesday, traders said, a day after a historic oil price rout pushed U.S. crude futures below zero.

The currency has been hitting new lows on thin volumes on the over-the-counter spot market since last month after the central bank adjusted the naira’s official rate, implying a 15% devaluation.

The naira also weakened on the forward currency market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)