April 21, 2020 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nigerian naira eases to new low on black market after oil price tumble - traders

ABUJA, April 21 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira fell to a new low of 420 per dollar on the black market on Tuesday, traders said, a day after a historic oil price rout pushed U.S. crude futures below zero.

The currency has been hitting new lows on thin volumes on the over-the-counter spot market since last month after the central bank adjusted the naira’s official rate, implying a 15% devaluation.

The naira also weakened on the forward currency market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

