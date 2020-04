ABUJA, April 15 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira eased to an intra-day low of 388 per dollar on the official market, supported by the central bank on Wednesday, traders said.

The currency later recovered to close at 361 on thin volumes. The naira has weakened after the central bank last month adjusted the official exchange rate. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)