Nigerian naira weakens in NDF markets after spot and futures market ease

ABUJA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira slipped across the curve against the dollar in non-deliverable forward markets on Monday, with the six-month contracts falling the most, after the currency weakened on the spot and futures market at its previous session.

One-month non-deliverable forwards showed the naira weakening to 399.50 per dollar, close to the spot market rate, quoted by investors and importers, while the two-month contract traded at 405.75 per dollar. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)