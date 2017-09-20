FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's investor FX market liquidity down as banks fail to match bids -traders
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 5:04 PM / a month ago

Nigeria's investor FX market liquidity down as banks fail to match bids -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Liquidity on Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has been declining this week after offshore funds shifted dollars into the market last week to buy treasury bills banks on Wednesday failed to match bids due to higher offers, two traders said.

Traders said investors exchanged $102.75 million on Tuesday, down from $125 million on Monday and $131 million on Friday. Wednesday’s volume is yet to be released, though traders expected it to close lower.

Offshore funds were offering to sell the dollar at 365 naira on Wednesday, close to rates on the black market of 367. Meanwhile local banks were bidding to buy at 359, the two traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram, Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.